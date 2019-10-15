Taco Bell recalls 2.3 million lbs. of beef nationwide
Columbia,SC (WOLO) — It was just a few months ago when Taco Bell locations were dealing with a tortilla shortage, and now some consumers are having to go without the beef as well asmccording to the USDA.
The company said In statement released Monday, it “took immediate action and voluntarily recalled approximately 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef from its restaurants and distribution centers.”
The beef was removed and discarded in restaurants in “21 states across the eastern Midwest, northern Southeast and Northeast regions,” the company said.
“Nothing is more important than our customers’ safety, and nothing means more to us than their trust,” said Julie Masino, Taco Bell’s president of North America, in the release. “As soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests.”
Taco Bell said restaurants in some states were asking customers to try chicken or steak in their burritos after quality concerns pushed it to temporarily stop serving seasoned beef.
The company said it told affected restaurants to stop serving seasoned beef it as it replenishes supplies because the beef didn’t meet its quality standards.
Taco Bell has apologized for the inconvenience. No illness have been reported.