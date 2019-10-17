Senator Lindsay Graham breaks SC fundraising record

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Senator Lindsey Graham says his campaign is breaking fundraising records.

His campaign says his more than three million dollars raised in the third quarter is the most ever raised in a single quarter, by any candidate in South Carolina history. The U.S. Senator thanking the team of supporters that helped get him to this point in a post he put on Twitter.

Thank you #TeamGraham for having my back! Onward to victory! https://t.co/Ty2obHIl0g — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 15, 2019

Senator Graham will face the winner of the Democratic primary, which will either be Jaime Harrison or Gloria Bromell Tinubu in November.