Senator Lindsay Graham breaks SC fundraising record

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Senator Lindsey Graham says his campaign is breaking fundraising records.

His campaign says his more than three million dollars raised in the third quarter is the most ever raised in a single quarter, by any candidate in South Carolina history. The U.S. Senator thanking the team of supporters that helped get him to this point in a post he put on Twitter.

Senator Graham will face the winner of the Democratic primary, which will either be Jaime Harrison or Gloria Bromell Tinubu in November.

Categories: National News, Politics, State

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts