Benedict, Claflin students to compete in 2019 HBCU Innovation Challenge in Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) — Eight South Carolina college students will compete next week in the 2019 HBCU Innovation Challenge.

The challenge – sponsored by Colonial Life, Unum and The Company Lab – invited 32 juniors and seniors from HBCUs to work together in a two-day innovation case competition to solve a real-world challenge facing the insurance industry. The HBCU Challenge, where students will compete in eight four-person teams, will be held Oct. 24-25 at Unum headquarters in Chattanooga, Tenn.

The South Carolina students, from Benedict College and Claflin University, are:

Mackenzie Brown , junior, management information systems, Claflin University

, junior, management information systems, Claflin University Adria Cofield , senior, business management, Benedict College

, senior, business management, Benedict College Caleb Green , senior, business administration/ management, Claflin University

, senior, business administration/ management, Claflin University Kenneth Lewis , senior, business administrative management, Benedict College

, senior, business administrative management, Benedict College Taneia O’Bannon , senior, business administration/ marketing, Benedict College

, senior, business administration/ marketing, Benedict College KeAndre Peavy , senior, accounting, Benedict College

, senior, accounting, Benedict College Betelhem Shefnie , junior, computer science, Benedict College

, junior, computer science, Benedict College Kiara Williams, senior, accounting, Benedict College

“We want to be the most inclusive, diverse, and welcoming company in our industry and beyond. Colonial Life, Unum and CO.LAB recognize the business value in attracting and retaining diverse talent,” said Wade Hinton, vice president of Inclusion and Diversity at Colonial Life/ Unum. “We believe this challenge will help us connect with and recruit diverse talent.”

Students have the chance to gain recognition and win cash prizes including $5,000 for the first-place team, $3,000 for the second-place team and $1,500 for the third-place team.