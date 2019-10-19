SC Real ID deadline getting closer, officials say now is the time to get one

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The deadline seems far away, but according to officials, there are plenty of South Carolinians who don’t have a Real ID.

You might not be able to fly on an airplane or enter a federal building after October 1, 2020 as a result of not having a Real ID.

In the past few years, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has handed out nearly one million Real ID’s.

However, Executive Director Kevin Shwedo say 3.1 million South Carolinians are up against the clock.

“It means in less than a year, the rest of that population has to come forward and get their card unless they want to go ahead and roll the dice and find out if they have to go on an airplane or get onto a military installation,” Shwedo said.

People could sign up at their local DMV office or even register online if the DMV already has your documents.

Shwedo says it is not required to have a Real ID, but it will help in certain situations.

“If you have a valid passport and you plan on keeping a valid passport, you don’t need it. If you’ve got a military ID card, whether that’s a retiree ID card or a family member ID card, you’re good to go, you don’t need it, but if you’re going to go ahead and stand any chance at all, if you’ve got relatives living on the West Coast who’s health may be failing, and you don’t have that Real ID card, you’re not getting on that airplane. There are no exceptions,” Shwedo said.

Shwedo says the lines at DMV offices will be longer at the start of the New Year, during tax season, and in the weeks leading up to October 1.

He says now’s a perfect time to complete the process.

“I don’t want you standing in line. We’ve got eight minute lines right now. People are procrastinating, they’re not taking advantage of getting there right now, and it’s going to cost them on the first of October,” Shwedo said.

For more information on how to sign up for a Real ID, click here.