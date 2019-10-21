Active shooter in Sumter facing 7 counts of attempted murder

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)- An active shooter situation unfolded in Sumter Monday morning sending four people to the hospital.

Ozzy Mooneyham,25, is being charged with seven counts attempted murder, two counts of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.

Officials say around 7:30a.m. Mooneyham shot at multiple people including an off duty deputy at Chesnut Point apartment complex. The one person who was hit drove herself to the hospital.

Bu he didn’t stop there, officers say Mooneyham walked into palmetto tires and shot three people who were sent to the hospital.

“The individuals and victims in this case were merely targets of opportunity for an individual determined to create chaos and harm to innocent people in our community,” Chief Russell Roar said.

Officials say the suspect was found a short time later during a traffic stop with a 22 caliber rifle they believe was used during the shooting along with other weapons.