Consumer Recall: Ready to eat pork sausage and turkey patties

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Check your freezer, there is a consumer recall on a type of frozen breakfast food.

George’s prepared foods is recalling more than six-thousand pounds of ready to eat turkey and pork sausage patty products due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The frozen sausage and turkey patties were sold at Walmart under the ‘Great Value’ name, says the USDA.

There have been no reports of illness.

If you have any of the products throw them out or return them.

Here is detailed product information from the USDA and a link to the recall : https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/recalls-and-public-health-alerts/recall-case-archive/archive/2019/recall-102-2019-release

4.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

image video- Courtesy CNN