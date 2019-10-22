Local baker competes on Cooking Channel’s ‘Freakshow Cakes,’ episode to air Friday night

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Joi Roberts, 23, is a professional baker in the Columbia area who creates delicious works of art. She’s also one of three bakers competing this week in a show on the Cooking Channel.

“It was probably the most stress I’ve ever been under in this business, but it was the most fun, adrenaline rush ever,” said Joi Roberts, Owner of Joi-Filled Delights.

She grew up watching baking competitions and shows.

“I remember watching and being like ‘I’m going to be on the other side of this TV one day,’” said Joi.

Thanks to her Instagram page, she’ll now be on the other side of the TV.

“The Cooking Channel actually saw my instagram page, so all that work paid off. They saw my instagram, they reached out to me, and two weeks later I was on a plane,” said Joi.

She’s one of three bakers competing in Friday night’s episode of ‘Freakshow Cakes.‘ Bakers had three hours to design and bake a cake inspir4ed by a fire-breather.

“You’ll definitely see some ‘on-fire’ designs,” said Joi. “It’s four episodes, three competitors per episode, so each winner gets $10,000. So you definitely want to tune in to see who wins.”

“One of the best feelings you can have is seeing your child succeed and go for their goals,” said Lisa Roberts, Joi’s mother.

For Joi, she said being able to compete was a dream come true.

“It’s really an honor to be representing Columbia in such a huge capacity,” said Joi.

As the owner of Joi-Filled Delights, she hopes her passion shows in everything she creates.

“I want them to feel joyful. I want them to see the cake and be like ‘oh my gosh!’ And I want them to taste it and feel even better. I want it to bring joy to their hearts and just make them really happy,” said Joi.

Joi’s episode of Freakshow Cakes airs this Friday at 11:00 p.m. on the Cooking Channel.

All are invited to attend a watch party at Scotties’s Cafe and Grill. Click here for more information on the watch party.

Click here to go to the Joi-Filled Delights website for more of Joi’s baked goods.