Second suspect charged with murder in Lowcountry postal worker’s death

Authorities have arrested a second suspect on Tuesday in connection to the deadly shooting of a United States Postal Worker in Williamsburg County.

Irene Pressley, 64, was shot and killed on her delivery route in rural Williamsburg County on September 23, according to investigators.

Jerome Terrell Davis, 27, was charged with murder after being arrested by investigators with the USPS Inspection Service, SLED, North Charleston Police Department, and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

North Charleston Police will comment on their role in the investigation on Wednesday, according to spokesperson Karley Ash.

Trevor Raekwon Seward, 22, was previously arrested on September 28 and charged with murder, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is still active, and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 355-6381.