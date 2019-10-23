Local Living: Growl at the Moon and Dracula taking a bite out of Columbia!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look ‘Local Living’ this Friday October 25, the South Carolina State Museum is hosting “Growl at the Moon” from 7 to 10 p.m

But this one is not for the little ghosts and goblins, this event is 21 years and up.

The event will feature the debut of a new haunted planetarium laser light show, it also features live music, dancing, plus, tasty treats.

‘Growl at the Mo’on tickets are $35, you can click here for event information: http://scmuseum.org/events/growl-at-the-moon/

It’s almost time for the ‘Ballet with a Bite’.

This weekend, The Columbia City Ballet presents its annual Halloween Classic ‘Dracula’.

Performances are Friday and Saturday, October 25 – 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The annual costume contest during the Saturday performance.

For ticket information click here https://columbiacityballet.com/production/dracula/