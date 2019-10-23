Project encourages women to get more involved in state organizations

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Governor McMaster and others are encouraging women to get involved in state organizations.

Wednesday morning, the Governor was joined by several prominent women including Representative Beth Bernstein, and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette to promote the Gubernatorial Appointments Project, an initiative that encourages women to be more involved in boards, commissions and volunteer efforts.

