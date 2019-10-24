Governor Henry McMaster reacts to vote on ‘heartbeat bill’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Tuesday a Senate subcommittee removed exemptions for rape and incest from the state’s proposed abortion legislation also known as the ‘heartbeat bill, meaning if passed, abortions would not be legal in cases of rape or incest.

The Medical Affairs Subcommittee voted 4-3 Wednesday along party lines to advance the bill to the full committee.

Under the bill, doctors would face criminal charges for performing an abortion after a heartbeat is detected. While speaking at a women in leadership event Wednesday, Governor McMaster spoke briefly about where he stands on the bill, saying he supports it.

South Carolina is not the only state facing the laws challenging Roe v Wade, a half-dozen states have passed measures similar to the proposal here in the Palmetto state. Those bans have all been blocked or overturned by federal judges.