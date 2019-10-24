Kershaw Deputy hit by car “Doing well” says Sheriff

KERSHAW Co. SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department is updating the condition of a deputy hit by a car Thursday morning.

Below is the latest Facebook post:

YOUR KCSO DEPUTY IS DOING WELL

Deputy Chelsea Cockrell is doing well after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at Lugoff Elementary School this morning. She has been released from the hospital and is on her way home.

“This was an eye opening incident that could have ended a lot worse. This needs to be a wake up call to everyone out there who is willing to put their conveniency over safety.”

– Sheriff Lee Boan

PREVIOUS COVERAGE :

KERSHAW, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office released shocking footage, showing a deputy getting hit by a car.

Deputies say it happened while she was directing traffic outside of Lugoff Elementary School Thursday morning.

We want to warn you this footage is graphic.

In this dashcam video, courtesy the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department you can see the incident.

Witnesses say the driver was going at least 40 miles per hour. Authorities say Deputy Chelsea Cockrell is doing well and is expected to be released from the hospital.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, the driver did stop and admitted that he was looking at his cell phone and not the road when the vehicle struck Cockrell.

This is a developing story stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.