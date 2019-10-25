President Donald Trump receives Bipartisan Justice Award in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–President Donald Trump delivered the keynote address at the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum Friday at Benedict College. Watch his opening remarks here.

President Trump received the Bipartisan Justice Award at the forum.

The Bipartisan Justice Award is the highest honor given annually to a public servant who has demonstrated the ability to work across the aisle to achieve meaningful progress in reforming our criminal justice system.

According to a White House official, President Trump is receiving this award for his bipartisan leadership in the passage of the historic first step act. The award is being given by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center, a non-profit organization founded by 20 black republicans and 20 black democrats in 2015, to elevate the issue of criminal justice reform above partisan politics.