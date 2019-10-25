Protesters gather, march around Benedict College in response to Trump’s visit

Different groups from across Richland Co. and the state gathered in Columbia on Friday to protest President Trump's visit.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Different groups from across Richland Co. and the state gathered in Columbia on Friday to protest President Trump’s visit. People chanted and held signs ahead of his arrival, and then marched from Taylor Street to Benedict College.

“He’s not welcome. That’s why I’m here along with all these people,” said Tinteru Nena, a protester.

“I hate the fact that he’s coming to try to use a historically black college university like that. Because the simple fact is we don’t support the things that he stands for,” said CEO and Founder of Building Better Communities Perry Bradley.

Supporters of all different Democratic candidates came together to march in unison.

“There are people in this state who actually have some concerns about this president, and what he’s doing to our country,” said Trav Robertson, Chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party.

“I’m really happy. Because a lot of people feeling the same as I am and willing to stand up,” said Nena.

Even some young protesters attended.

“What Donald Trump does as president, that’s what affects my future. Cause that’s what it is, that’s my future. And I think I should do something about that,” said Skye Veil, a 12-year-old attending the protest.

Marching around Benedict College, they didn’t stay silent about Trump’s visit.

“We don’t want Trump in Columbia. We don’t want Trump in South Carolina. We don’t want Trump,” said Elaine Cooper, one of the organizers.

The planned protest was peaceful, and people were reminded just to use their words to express their opinions.

“When you have people expressing their opinions peacefully, and demonstrating, I think that shows that our democracy is strong,” said Robertson.

“We don’t agree with you, but we can not agree with you in a normal fashion,” said Bradley.

Protesters then attended an official rally protest at the State House Friday evening.