Teen charged with make threat to kill classmates: LCSD

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A Gilbert High School has been charged with allegedly making threats on Wednesday to kill his classmates.

Officials say a Lexington County deputy interviewed the 15-year-old student at the school before releasing him to the custody of a guardian.

The student will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

DISTRICT’S RESPONSE:

On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, a student reported to administrators that a 15-year-old Gilbert High student talked in class about hurting someone. Shortly after, a teacher contacted administrators to notify them that he had moved a student from his class to in-school suspension and that the student had threatened other individuals.

During their investigation, administrators confirmed that both conversations had taken place.

Acting in accordance with Board Policy and district procedure, GHS administrators immediately notified the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department through the School Resource Officer, filed an incident report, contacted the student’s parent/guardian, suspended the student, and recommended the student for expulsion. The student is not allowed on any Lexington District One property or at any events while suspended. This is standard operating procedure.

Although administrators have suspended the student, because of this student’s individual circumstances, there will be an additional step in the process while he waits for an expulsion hearing with the district’s hearing officer.

In May of 2018, an amendment to the S.C. Code of Laws created the new crime “Student Threats” (Section 16-17-425). This amendment made it unlawful for a “student of a school or college in this state to make threats, to take the life of, or to inflict bodily harm upon another by using any form of communication whatsoever.” School officials must report any student threats.

The district encourages students and their parents to report any safety concerns to a school administrator, School Resource Officer, school counselor, teacher or other employee. If they are uncomfortable reaching out to those employees, the district also has a Tip Line (803-636-8317), which students, parents and others can use to report safety concerns anonymously. Students can access the Tip Line online, by telephone, by texting information or by emailing details of your concern to 1607@alert1.us.com.