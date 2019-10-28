Local fifth graders learn about forestry through ‘Wood Magic Forest Fair’ program

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — This week, the South Carolina Forestry Commission is holding its annual Wood Magic Forest Fair for fifth graders across the Midlands. It’s a day program of forestry-related educational experiences and demonstrations.

“They’re learning about natural resource conservation and how we take care of our forests,” said Matt Schnabel, Environmental Education Coordinator with the S.C. Forestry Commission.

Wood Magic Forest Fair offers a hands-on experience for the students.

“Since 1999 over 30,000 students, about 5,500 teachers and adults have been through the program,” said Russell Hubright, Forest Management Chief with the S.C. Forestry Commission.

It’s not just a walk in the woods for the kids. During the program, students rotate between six experiences.

“Paper-making, prescribed fire or wildfire, all the environmental and economic things, economic benefits that we get from our forests,” said Schnabel.

“You can actually go in the forest and look at it and watch it and touch all the trees,” said Kennedi Miller, a fifth grader at Hyatt Park Elementary School.

Students, and teachers, learn about the renewable energy source in South Carolina.

“We plant about five trees back for every one that is harvested. And we actually have more trees growing than we’ve ever had before in South Carolina. That should make you feel pretty good,” said Hubright.

“At the end of the day, we want the kids to go home and learn that it’s okay to harvest trees from our forests, and that we are taking care of our forests and making sure that we have forests for the future,” said Schnabel.

The program continues throughout this week, with different schools attending each day.