Prisma host Halloween Carnival fun for hospitalized children

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— They are little ones, dealing with some pretty big issues, and while they are hospitalized due to various conditions, Prisma Health wants to enjoy being a kid, and forget their ailment with some happy Halloween fun.

Thursday October 31st, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Midlands located at 7 Richland Medical Park Dr., Atrium will host the Halloween Carnival.

Prisma health the event will allow hospitalized children and their families to celebrate Halloween by playing carnival games and trick-or-treating in the hospital atrium.

There will be festive, child-friendly tables will be set up throughout the atrium to welcome the children and provide a trick-or-treat experience complete with a Palmetto pumpkin decorating contest.

Officials say,

“Every year we are so overwhelmed by the continued generosity of our team members that give so much to assure that our patients and families have lots of fun during the Halloween carnival,” said certified child life Specialist Susan Shumpert. “Team members participate by donating treats, decorating trick-or-treat booths, dressing up in awesome costumes, hosting carnival games and providing fun foods. Not only do patients leave with overflowing bags of treats, but also smiling with hearts overflowing with excitement!”

The happy, family friendly Halloween fun kicks off Halloween morning October 31st, 2019 from 10-11:30AM.