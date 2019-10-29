Duo sought in theft at Two Notch Road sporting goods store

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man and women for shoplifting from Pro Image Sport Store located at 7201 Two Notch Rd, in Columbia Mall.

On October 21 between 3pm and 4pm, deputies say the duo entered Pro Image Sport Store and took multiple shirts, two jackets and a floor mat valued at $450.

The man removed the security tags and placed the items under his clothing, deputies say.

The man is seen wearing “The North Face” hat, jacket with dark pants and has a full thick beard and white shoes.

The women is seen wearing a jeans, blue top which appears to be scrubs and a dark colored jacket with long hair that is dark at the root area and red towards the bottom.

Anyone with information about the incident or knows the suspects identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-CRIME-SC.