Celebrate the Fall season with the 4th Annual Fall Back Fest this Friday!

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring the family to enjoy the Fall season with West Columbia’s 4th Annual Fall Back Fest!

The event starts Friday, November 1, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the 100 block of State Street.

Curtis spoke to Anna Huffman, PIO for the City of West Columbia, about all the fun filled activities at the event.

You and the family can enjoy live mural art, food and drinks and live music!

Also, mark your calendars for the ribbon cutting of West Columbia’s Carraway Park at the Riverwalk.

It has been rescheduled to Monday, November 4 at 9:30 a.m. on Hudson Street due to weather.

For more information on the event, visit the City of West Columbia’s website by clicking here.