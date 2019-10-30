Local Living: Halloween Happenings and indoor treats!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–There are a lot of Halloween events around the Midlands, Crysty Vaughan has your look in ‘Local Living.

On Halloween kids can head over to Edventure Children’s Museum for its ‘Halloween Hoopla’ celebration.

Edventure Children’s Museum is ready for Halloween.

The museum will host a Halloween Hoopla celebration.

According to the organizers, Tickets are $5 for adults and children are FREE. The event runs from 4pm-8pm

Tickets here: https://sales.edventure.org/performance.aspx?pid=8018.

*Ticket holders must adhere to the ratio of no less than one adult for every 5 children. *Masks that cover the face are not permitted for those over 13 years of age.

The City of Columbia is also getting into the Halloween Spirit. City Parks and Recreation officials will be hosting the annual Spooktacular Halloween Party.

Calling all ghosts, ghouls and goblins! Trick or treat with the City of Columbia at the “Spooktacular Halloween Party” on Thursday, Oct. 31 at Dutch Square Mall.

This year’s event will feature Escapology’s “Hot Seat”, inflatables, carnival games, karaoke, trivia, exhibitors, and more. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.

WHAT: “Spooktacular Halloween Party”

WHERE: Dutch Square, 421 Bush River Road

WHEN: 5:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, October 31

COST: Free

AGES: 6 and up (Children must be accompanied by an adult.)

The Richland County Library is getting in on the Halloween fun, but it’s not so spooky.

The Richland Library will host the ‘Not So-Spooky Halloween Stroll’ down Main Street.

It will take place October 31st from 3pm to 5pm.

Participating businesses up and down Main Street will have special treats for the kids.

For more information click here https://www.richlandlibrary.com/event/2019-10-31/not-so-spooky-halloween-stroll

Community Halloween Celebration

Richland Two Institute of Innovation

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ghoul’s Night In: Movie and Treats

Richland Library Main

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. https://www.richlandlibrary.com/event/2019-10-31/ghouls-night-movie-and-treats

**this event is for teens between ages of 12-18 years old