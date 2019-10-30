Not too late to register for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Christmas Program

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The Salvation Army is already working to help grant Christmas wishes for kids in the Midlands community this holiday season. Through Thursday, parents are able to register for the Angel Tree Christmas Program.

“Every family, every parent wants to make their children’s Christmas bright and merry and joyful, and get them what they need too,” said Lisa Huffman, Director of Public Relations and Volunteer Services with the Salvation Army of the Midlands.

“To be able to give your kids a great Christmas, to bring families together, understanding what Christmas is; a loving, cherishing home, a community. I believe that’s what’s most important,” said Asia Smalls, who registered for the program.

This week, the Salvation Army has been accepting registrations for the program. People can sign up if they need a little help getting presents for their kids.

“I recently lost my job and I’m a single mother. So my kids, they have behaving all year round. And this is special because I can treat them, and get help for treating them for being the best kids, wonderful kids,” said Smalls.

“We would love to help at least 1,100 families. Over 3,000 children,” said Huffman.

People are encouraged to register and share their children’s holiday wishes, so those wishes can be granted.

“It’s no shame. I have been homeless, I’ve been to the point where I couldn’t buy my kids clothes, shoes, gifts. But yet I have met a lot of generous people who they do not judge you, they are willing to help you so do not hold back,” said Smalls.

“It was very touching for me, so I’m happy to be here to help serve,” said Mickle.

For some, the only gift they might get this year is the smile from their kids on Christmas morning.

“That’s my gift right there, that’s all I need,” said Smalls.

You can still register for the program on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Just head to the rocket at the State Fairgrounds.

For information on what paperwork to bring, please click here.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate, please click here.