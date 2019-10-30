Siblings killed in fiery crash honored at local restaurant

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A pair of siblings who died in a fiery car crash on I-20 over the weekend are being remembered at a local restaurant.

Authorities say the truck 28-year-old Ronald Towers and his sister 27-year-old Lisa Towers were in went off the road on I-20 in Aiken County, hit a tree, flipped and caught on fire.

The terrible news made it to the destination Lisa was expected to arrive.

“She was supposed to come open that morning at 8:30,”Paris Brown, assistant manager at Red Lobster said. “Everyone was trying to call her to see what’s up. ”

After getting the news, the Red Lobster on Two Notch decided to create a drink in their honor. They created the Mona Lisa drink in memory of her smile, personality, and dedication.

“Loved to joke around, loved to play, but whenever you needed them they were always here to work,” Brown said.