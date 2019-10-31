DHEC: First flu-related death confirmed in SC for 2019 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today that the state has suffered its first flu-associated death of the season.

Those at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, people 65 years and older, and those with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart or lung disease. However, healthy people also can have serious complications from the flu.

“Sadly, an individual from the Upstate region has died from complications due to the flu, our first lab-confirmed, influenza-associated death of the season,” said Linda Bell, M.D., State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.

In addition to the vaccine, DHEC advises the following preventive measures:

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it. If a tissue is not available, use the crook of your elbow.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

The flu vaccine is available from many providers including DHEC health departments, doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools and workplaces.

Flu vaccines offered at DHEC health department clinics are available by appointment. Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment or go to www.scdhec.gov/flu/fluclinics