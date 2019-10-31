NCAA denies waiver for USC’s Destiny Littleton

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball redshirt sophomore transfer Destiny Littleton’s request for a waiver to play for the Gamecocks this season has been denied by the NCAA. The San Diego, Calif., native will have two years of eligibility remaining after this season. Littleton will continue to practice with the team in 2018-19 after she recovers from a small procedure due to chronic ankle issues.

“It’s unfortunate that Destiny’s waiver didn’t get approved,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. “She handled the news as probably any young person would, very devastated. I handled it that way as well.”

The 5-foot-9 guard transferred to South Carolina after two seasons at Texas, the first of which she redshirted. Littleton played in all 33 games in 2018-19, starting 12 and playing the third-most minutes on the team. Littleton posted 8.4 points per game and shot 32.2 percent from 3-point range last season. She went to Texas following a prolific high school career during which she became the all-time leading scorer in California high school history with 4,300 points. She earned California Ms. Basketball honors in 2017 in addition to playing the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic following a senior season that saw her average 42.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

South Carolina opens its season exhibition game on Fri., Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. against North Georgia, for which admission is free. The regular season tips off on Tue., Nov. 5, with a 7 p.m. game at Colonial Life Arena against Alabama State.