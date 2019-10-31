Thursday night on ABC Prime

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — After the kids finish trick-or-treating and you are ready to relax with a few good shows to watch, you can start your own Halloween right here with us on ABC Columbia. Tonight on Prime time we have a Halloween line up just in time for the fright night.

Starting at 8PM we kick things off with an episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy. No spoilers here, but we can tell you one character ends up finding out it’s not such a great day for a white wedding on the episode entitled “Whistlin’ past the Graveyard.”

Then tune into ‘A Million Little Things’ at 9PM, where we learn more of the mysteries behind PJ and Maggie’s mother. And of course, what would be Halloween night without an episode of the popular thriller ‘ How to get away With Murder’ at 10PM.

Make sure you don’t touch that dial. Get all of your latest news headlines, weather, and sports after that for ABC Columbia News at 11. Happy and safe Halloween!