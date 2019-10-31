Video shows struggle between security and would-be thieves at Fashion Drive department store, deputies say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two suspects are wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are being caught on surveillance trying to steal an arms load worth of clothes.

Deputies say on October 19 at 1 p.m., two suspects walked in the Burlington Store at 717 Fashion Drive and attempted to leave the store without paying, when they were stopped by security.

The suspects dropped the items they were attempting to steal as they fled the scene. They were last seen leaving in a red vehicle of unknown make and model for an unknown direction.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips that lead to an arrest could earn the caller a cash reward of up to $1000.