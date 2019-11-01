Columbia’s Finlay Park set to get 18 million dollar makeover

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of Columbia’s city parks is about to get a serious makeover. City officials are in the process of changing the face of Finlay Park to give it a new look.

Thursday, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announced a compete overhaul of the park which he says will carry a total price tag of 18 million dollars.

City leaders say its time for Columbia to have a park to be proud of.

Construction at Finlay park is expected to take up to two years before it’s completed.