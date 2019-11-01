Local Living: Sailing, Concerts and USC v Clemson, plus, weekend events

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–There is a lot going on in the Midlands. Crysty Vaughan takes a look in ‘Local Living’.

Friday the City of West Columbia is hosting Fall Back Fest from 6pm-9pm on State Street.

We are on the water for this look at Local Living.

The Columbia Sailing Club is hosting the 60th annual Midlands Regatta.

Nearly 120 boats will be on Lake Murray for the 3 day event which began Friday.

Competitors range in age from 7 to 75.

Information from the release: Columbia Sailing Club, located near the dam at Lake Murray will host the 60th annual Midlands Regatta November 1 – 3. The regatta traditionally has over 90 to 120 boats entered and the race committee will organize racing for Sunfish, Laser, Lightings, MC Scow and Y-Flyers. For more information click here : https://columbiasailingclub.org/

It is Gamecocks versus Tigers for a good cause.

The Palmetto Series Food Drive is officially underway.

At the next two home football games fans can drop off non-perishable food items next to the Radio Stage at Gamecock Village.

Donations can also be dropped off at Harvest Hope and various spots around campus.

The winner of the food drive will be announced at the Carolina-Clemson game on November 30th. To learn more click here http://palmettoseries.com/

If you’re looking for a laugh this weekend, add a trip to the Township Auditorium to your calendar.

John Crist, comedian and viral sensation is bringing his ‘Immature Thoughts Tour’ Sunday at 7:30 pm.

http://thetownship.org/

If country music is your favorite, then the Colonial Life Arena has a concert for you.

Miranda Lambert is bringing her ‘Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour to the arena on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Mark you calendar, tickets are on sale now. https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/miranda-lambert