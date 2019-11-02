Fall Back: Daylight Saving ends Sunday at 2am

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Get ready to fall back, Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 am.

So here’s a reminder before you go to bed Saturday night, set those clocks back an hour.

We may not be doing this much longer, during the last Legislative Session a House Committee approved a bill which would make Daylight Saving last all year long.

President Donald Trump recently said he supports making it permanent.

Fire officials also remind you that this is a good time to check all the batteries in your smoke detector.