Trenholm Road Sinkhole repair delayed by weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — It may be another week before the City of Columbia completes repairs at the site of a sinkhole.

The city says it has made steady progress on repairs to the section of Trenholm Road damaged two weeks ago by a main line break.

Due to recent rains and more wet weather forecast in the coming days, the target date has been pushed back to Friday, Nov. 8, say City officials.

Columbia Water experienced a 16-inch water main line break the evening of Oct. 14, causing extensive damage to Trenholm Road. According to officials, the water line was fixed by the next day,but erosion caused by flowing water heavily deteriorated the pavement and underlying base.

Trenholm Road will be closed from Deans Lane to Saramont Road until repairs are complete.

Drivers who need to go through that area should consider an alternate route. The city says it has placed detour signs in the area to help reroute drivers.