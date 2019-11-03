Police looking for man in connection to Sumter shooting

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials are still looking for man connected to a shooting on Friday.

Dywain McKenzie, 19, of Maney Street is wanted and the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. at his home, according the Sumter Police Department.

Authorities say a 20-year-old relative was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

McKenzie is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, about 169 lbs., with brown eyes, a neck tattoo, and black hair that is died at the top, officials say.

According to police, he was seen leaving in a light-colored car with three other men and officers are still investigating the shooting, which is considered isolated.

Those with information are asked to call the Sumter Police Department immediately at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Officials say a cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.