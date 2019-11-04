Consumer News

(ABC/CNN) —Berries Recall: A California based company is recalling packages of frozen fruit that may be contaminated with Hepatitis-A

Wawona Frozen Foods says the recalled bags of berries were sold at Aldi and Raley’s grocery stores. the company says no illnesses have been reported. The recall includes frozen raspberries sold under Aldi and Raley’s private labels, and Aldi-Branded Frozen Berry Mixes.

Cable Television Scam: The Better Business Bureau is warning you of a scam where con artists are impersonating cable company representatives and claim they can offer you a great deal on your service. here is how officials say it works. Officials say you could get an unsolicited call offering a special promotion on their cable bill.

Scammers claim if you pay for a few months up-front. you get a discounted monthly rate.

You’re then asked to buy pre-paid debit cards to make the up-front payment.

The Better Business Bureau recommends being cautious when answering unsolicited calls or emails and verify special deals with your cable company, and remember to never pay with prepaid debit cards or wire transfers.

Black Friday Deals: big holiday deals are ramping up and the nation’s retailers are rolling them all out early this year.

and this year there is an app that may help you zero in on the best prices out there.

