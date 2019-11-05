Changes in Columbia city council following election day

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Some incumbents lost their seats while others will be returning for another term after election day in the Midlands.

Councilmen Ed McDowell will head into his second term for District 2 after beating out two other candidates by nearly 800 votes.

As for his other council members who were challenged, they did not have the same results.

Incumbent Moe Baddourah lost his race for District 3 by 14 hundred votes to construction and design firm owner Will Brennan.

As for the at large seat, incumbent councilman Howard Duvall will go into a runoff against Sara Middleton, as neither of the candidates received 50 percent of the vote.

Election officials say voter turnout was higher than expected.