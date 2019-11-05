Harris named to Wooden Award preseason top 30

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Another national award watch list added South Carolina senior guard Tyasha Harris , who earned a spot on the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s Women’s Preseason Top 30, the organization announced today. It marks her first time on the list as she looks to follow in the footsteps of 2018 Wooden Award winner and Gamecock alumna A’ja Wilson .

Harris was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List last month, and she was a unanimous Preseason All-SEC First Team selection by the league’s coaches and media.

Harris has been the quintessential point guard for the Gamecocks every year of her career, taking over the starting role midway through her freshman season, which culminated in the 2017 NCAA National Championship. A finalist for the Lieberman Award last season, Harris is a two-time All-SEC and honorable mention All-American who has ranked among the SEC’s best in assists every season. She is currently fourth in program history in career assists, just 102 away from the all-time record. After averaging double-digit points each of the last two seasons, Harris is on track to hit the 1,000-point threshold and become just the fourth Gamecock all-time to hit that mark while also handing out at least 500 assists. She has led the team in assists 73 times her 106 games played and has nine points-assists double-doubles to her credit, matching the program record.

The Gamecocks officially open the 2019-20 season tonight against Alabama State in a 7 p.m. tipoff at Colonial Life Arena.