Local Living: Free Fall Fest and Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival this weekend

Cher concert tickets, Fall Festival and Jewish Food Fest on the calendar for this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is hosting a Fall Festival and History Day on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

It is going to take place from 10am to 6pm and it is free.

The Fall Festival and History Day features barbeque, music art and more.

For more on the event, plus a list of activities click here http://scmuseum.org/events/fall-festival/

Also in our look at ‘Local Living’ you can sample some tasty treats this weekend.

‘Bubbies Jewish Food Festival’ is happening this Sunday, November 10 from 11am-3pm.

The annual event takes place at Beth Shalom Synagogue on North Trenholm Road.

You can sample everything from brisket to corned beef sandwiches.

Also happening this week, tickets go on sale for the Cher concert.

Cher is coming to South Carolina.

She is bringing her ‘Here We Go Again Tour’ to the North Charleston Coliseum.

The concert is at 7pm on March 20, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friay, November 8, 2019.

For more information check it out here https://www.northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com/events/detail/cher-here-we-go-again-tour