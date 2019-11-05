South Korean man identified as bicyclist killed in accident on Garner’s Ferry Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 26-year-old man from Busan, South Korean was identified as the victim of a fatal accident along the 1300 block of Garner’s Ferry Road on Monday.

Sangyoon Jeon died after being struck by a vehicle while he was riding his bicycle just after 12pm, Coroner Gary Watts said.

Jeon died at the scene due to blunt force injuries to the head and torso.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office, the SC Highway Patrol and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.