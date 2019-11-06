Honor the Dream Food Drive underway in Columbia, here’s where you can donate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You have a chance to make sure no one goes hungry during the holidays.

The City of Columbia has kicked off the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ‘Honor the Dream Food Drive’.

The food drive benefits Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Some requested items include, canned fruit and vegetables, dry goods and canned meats.

The drive runs through December 6, 2019.

According to city officials, the public can drop off donations at the following locations:

City Hall, 1737 Main Street

Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Ste. C

Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street

Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive

Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat Street

Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

Hampton Park, 117 Brandon Avenue

Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road

Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant Street

Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street

Melrose Park, 1500 Fairvew Road

Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue

Sims Park, 3500 Duncan Street

Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

City Human Resources, Office of Business Opportunities, 1401 Main Street (4 th Floor)

Floor) Columbia Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street

Columbia Police Department Headquarters, 1 Justice Square

City of Columbia Satellite Payment Center, 3905 Ensor Avenue

Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive

Washington Square Payment Center, 1136 Washington Street