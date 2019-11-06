Local Living: First Thursday on Main, Cola Jazz and some Country

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–We’ve got a lot going on in the Midlands, so grab your calendar and let’s take a look at local living.

You can welcome in November at First Thursday on Main.

This Thursday, November 7, businesses on Main Street in downtown Columbia will keep their doors open a little later for food, shopping and fun.

You can stroll the 1200 block to the 1700 block. Check out specials on food and drink, plus entertainment. http://www.firstthursdayonmain.com/

If you are in the mood for a little jazz, The Koger Center for the Arts is featuring ‘Live in the lobby: Koger Center Jazz’.

The concert takes place Friday, November 8 at 7:30 pm.

You are invited to the Koger Center as they partner with Colajazz to feature the history of jazz music in South Carolina. Tickets are 28 dollars.

For more information click here : http://www.KogerCenterForTheArts.com

If country music is your favorite, then the Colonial Life Arena has a concert for you.

Miranda Lambert is bringing her ‘Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars’ tour to the arena on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Mark your calendar , tickets are on sale now. Click here https://www.coloniallifearena.com/