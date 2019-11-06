RCSD: Man shot multiple times while walking near Trenholm Acres

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are looking into a shooting incident near Trenholm Acres involving a victim who they say is being uncooperative.

Deputies were called to a local hospital just after 3 am on November 6 where they say a man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

According to deputies, the victim stated he had been shot earlier in the day while walking near Trenholm Acres by unknown suspects in a pick-up truck.

At this time, the victim is not providing further information on where the shooting occurred or any description of the suspects, deputies say.