Red, Green and Coffee bean: Starbucks debuts holiday cups and flavors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Your coffee is about to look a little more festive! Thursday, November 7 Starbucks is rolling out its signature red and green cups to mark the beginning of the Christmas season.

And java junkies you know what this means, it marks the return of holiday favorites likes peppermint mocha, eggnog latte, and caramel brulee latte.

And to celebrate Starbucks is really turning on the Christmas cheer.

Thursday, if you purchase a holiday beverage you get a limited edition reusable red cup free. But it’s only at participating stores while supplies last.

Click here for the details on the new holiday cups and beverages: https://stories.starbucks.com/stories/2019/starbucks-holiday-season-2019/