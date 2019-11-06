State industry leaders gather in Columbia for Summit on IT

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Information technology leaders gathered in Columbia on Wednesday to talk about the critical needs in South Carolina’s IT sector. This is the second time IT-oLogy has hosted a summit.

Educators, industry and government leaders from across the state came together to talk about the current IT workforce opportunities and developments in the field.

“Regarding IT, regarding the life sciences, really STEM in general; it is changing the world as we know it,” said Morgan Nichols who is Miss South Carolina. Nichols is an advocate of STEM, especially for young girls to become interested in the field.

“Everybody who has an interest in growing the state’s economy through information technology,” said Lauren Wells, Director of Development and Operations with IT-oLogy.

Held at IT-oLogy in Columbia, leaders heard from speakers and talked about the industry’s growth in the state.

“This conference is really important because it brings together information technology professionals, people who are interested in it to understand the things that are changing, how we can stay on top of things,” said Tameika Isaac Devine, Mayor Pro Tem and City Councilwoman in Columbia,

“Topics range from the things that we already think about, computers and programming, to things we may not think about when it comes to information technology,” said Wells.

Broadband issues in rural South Carolina, robotics and artificial intelligence were also discussed.

Leaders talked about how to ensure the next generation continues to push the boundaries of IT.

“The next five years are crucial for our economy for the state of South Carolina and for this nation. And if we don’t enhance our education for this next generation, then they’re going to lag behind. And so I want South Carolina to stay competitive, I want our workforce to not only survive but thrive in the future and it really all starts with IT and digital,” said Nichols.

“It’s important to all of us that we stay on top of cutting-edge things, that we’re continuing to learn and grow our infrastructure here in South Carolina,” said Devine.

For more information on IT-oLogy, click here.