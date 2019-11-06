Sumter bus strike continues into second day

Sumter, SC (WOLO) —-TheSumter bus driver strike continued Wednesday but, according to the district, there were fewer participants.

A spokesperson for the district says all routes were covered this morning and there were no delays. No word on how long the driver strike will continue.

District officials say they received an anonymous letter that contained concerns about pay, improvements, and the desire to meet with the Superintendent.

The same day as the strike began The Sumter school district posted openings on their social media account.