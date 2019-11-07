10-Point Plan introduced to bring more business to Five Points

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — A group of business owners, neighborhood leaders and elected officials announced a new 10-Point Plan to revitalize Five Points. It was presented at a press conference on Thursday.

The main goal of the 10-Point Plan is to attract and make it easier for new businesses to open in Five Points. Leaders say the current process is discouraging businesses from taking over some of the vacant property.

“When I see empty store fronts in Five Points, I don’t see a coming apocalypse for our neighborhood. I see a time of tremendous opportunity. Opportunity for not only Five Points, but also for the kinds of small, family-owned businesses that called Five Points home for over a century,” said Steve Cook, President of the Five Points Association.

Business and neighborhood leaders are calling on the city to make changes to help renew Five Points.

“The city doesn’t need to act as a barrier, but function as a partner to guide new business through this process as quickly, and as inexpensively as possible,” said Cook.

The 10-Point Plan is an effort to make it easier for businesses to open and operate in the area.

“It’s a very long and cumbersome permitting process, if you want to improve real estate here. It can take up to five months, or longer. There’s upfront fees, and there’s onsite parking requirements,” said Joe Taylor, former South Carolina Secretary of Commerce.

“What we’re talking about is creating opportunities and taking the barriers away to allow people to move quickly and get an investment in at a lower cost,” said Daniel Rickenmann, Columbia City Councilman.

Some of the steps include waiving water and sewer expansion fees, streamlining the permit process and increasing parking access.

“If it’s not happening right now, it’s not going to happen. I think Columbia is missing out on its fair share of opportunity and new investment,” said Taylor.

The plan was made through a collaboration of merchants and neighborhood leaders, to make Five Points known as more than a bar area for college kids.

“We bring retailers here all the time, and they like it. But they notice when you drive down Harden Street, that something doesn’t feel quite right. There’s not that retail synergy that you look for with other retailers that draw you to an area,” said Rox Pollard, Vice President and Director of Retail Services at Colliers International.

The plan also calls on the University of South Carolina to have more on-campus social activities, especially on Friday and Saturday nights.