Local Living: Country Music legend to CLA, Bubbie’s Jewish Food and Free Fall fest

Just announced this week, Country music legend Alan Jackson is coming to Columbia.

Jackson is bringing his 2020 Tour to the Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 15 at 10 am. Click here https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/alan-jackson

The South Carolina State Museum is hosting a Fall Festival and History Day on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

It is going to take place from 10am to 6pm and it is free.

The Fall Festival and History Day features barbeque, music art and more.

For more on the event, plus a list of activities click here http://scmuseum.org/events/fall-festival/

Also in our look at ‘Local Living’ you can sample some tasty treats this weekend.

‘Bubbies Jewish Food Festival’ is happening this Sunday, November 10 from 11am-3pm.

The annual event takes place at Beth Shalom Synagogue on North Trenholm Road.

You can sample everything from brisket to corned beef sandwiches.