RCSD: Investigating homicide on Chatsworth Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s deputies have identified the shooter of fatal incident early Thursday morning.
At approximately 1 a.m., deputies say they responded to the 2700 block of Chatsworth Road.
When deputies arrived they found a man lying in the garage with a gunshot wound to the upper body, deputies say.
EMS pronounced the man dead on scene.
The investigation is ongoing and deputies have identified the shooter. No arrests have been made at this time. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.