Man, 22, identified as driver killed in two-car crash on McCords Ferry Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 22-year-old Killian Station Court man was identified as the victim of a two-car crash overnight in Eastover.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Jauwan Mark-Louis Roberts, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering trauma to the head during the collision.

The incident occurred in the 2600 block of McCords Ferry Road just before 8:30 p.m on November 11.

Roberts was wearing a seatbelt.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.