OCSO: Handicapped teen dies from “medical neglect”, Mother, Grandmother arrested

Orangeburg Co., SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a mother and daughter they say are accused of neglecting a handicapped teenager in their care.

According to authorities, after several months of investigating they determined the 16 year old teen was being cared for by her mother and grandmother who are accused of “medical neglect” that County Coroner V. Golden believes ultimately led to the teens death.

Officials say 32 year old Kynika Green is the teens mother, 63 year old Dasie Green is her grandmother, and according to an incident report obtained by ABC Columbia News, the two woman who lived in the same home with the teen, failed to follow care instructions and prescriptions that were suppose to be given to the teen were not. Deputies say they were unable to find any medication inside the home during their investigation, and say the teens mother never told authorities or EMS that she was in need of any.

The Incident report states that EMS was called to the Beason Road home where they attempted CPR which was unsuccessful and led EMS, Deputies, SLED and the County Coroner to determine the teen had passed sometime between 11PM the night before and 5:30 in the morning when they arrived.

Kynika has been charged with Murder in the death of her 16-year-old daughter, while Dasie, the teen’s grandmother who also resided in the home, has been charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child or Helpless Person.

“This is a tragic, tragic situation no matter how you see it,” he said. “There were other children in the home. They lost a sister. No winners here.”

Dasie Green was given a bond of $15,000 dollars, while her daughter, the teens mother Kynika Green’s bond was deferred to a Circuit Court Judge to be heard at a later date

Orangeburg County deputies say Kynika Green faces 30 years to life in prison, if she is convicted. Her mother, Dasie Green’s faces a sentence of up to 10 years and/or a fine if convicted.

