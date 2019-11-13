Rumors of threat against Ridge View High School prompts increased security

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – There is an increased law enforcement presence at Ridge View High School amid rumors of a school threat, officials say.
Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they were made aware of the potential threat overnight and made the decision to deploy additional resources.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department takes all threats to student and school safety seriously. Additional deputies will remain at school during the ongoing investigation.
Below is the message the principal at Ridge View High sent to students, parents and employees Wednesday morning.
Dear Ridge View Blazers,
After school yesterday we received information regarding possible threats against our school. A message was found on a bathroom stall, and a parent reported that their child overheard another student making a statement about a school shooting.
Based on our investigation, we believe the threats are rumors that started when students engaged in an inappropriate conversation and made jokes about school shootings during the start of a class on Monday. School administrators and School Resources Officers have talked with several students who shared that the rumors about a school shooting started circulating after that conversation.
Even though we have found no evidence indicating a credible threat against our school, Richland County Sheriff’s Department is providing additional deputies and coverage at our high school for the remainder of the week. Again this is not due to any evidence found. We know for effective teaching and learning to take place, our students and employees must feel safe and secure. Therefore, we are being extremely cautious and doing all we can to provide a safe environment for our students, employees and parents.
School safety is no joke and no one should ever joke about or spread rumors about causing harm at our schools and to our students, employees and visitors. Providing a safe, secure, and orderly learning environment remains a top priority of Ridge View High and Richland School District Two. Parents please help us reinforce this message to students.
Thank you for your continued support of Ridge View High. If you have any questions or concerns about school safety, please contact a school administrator.
Sincerely,
Dr. Brenda Mack-Foxworth
Principal
LIBBY ROOF
Chief Communications Officer
Communications and Strategic Partnerships Department