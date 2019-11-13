Rumors of threat against Ridge View High School prompts increased security

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – There is an increased law enforcement presence at Ridge View High School amid rumors of a school threat, officials say.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they were made aware of the potential threat overnight and made the decision to deploy additional resources.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department takes all threats to student and school safety seriously. Additional deputies will remain at school during the ongoing investigation.

Below is the message the principal at Ridge View High sent to students, parents and employees Wednesday morning.