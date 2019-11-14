Local Living: Alan Jackson tickets set to go on sale, KISS headed to Columbia

COLUMBIA , SC (WOLO)–Just announced, Rock band KISS is coming to Columbia.

The ‘End of the Road Tour’ will hit the stage at Colonial Life Arena February 11, 2020.

KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan pre sales.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, November 22 at Noon.

According to a release from the Colonial Life Arena, KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, November 20 at 10am until Thursday, November 21 at 10pm. Visit www.kissonline.com for more information. Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, November 22 at NOON at ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

Country music legend Alan Jackson is coming to the Colonial Life Arena and tickets go on sale Friday, November 14, 2019.

Jackson is bringing his 20-20 tour to the Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

According to a release from the Colonial Life Arena, Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson will bring decades of hits to South Carolina. Tickets and information are available online at Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena or by visiting alanjackson.com/tour, where you can find information about Alan, his tour schedule, music and more.