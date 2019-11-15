10 year old boy killed in deadly Lancaster shooting

Lancaster Co.,SC (WOLO)—- Public Information Officer Doug Barfield with the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department tells ABC Columbia News that a 10 year old boy that was shot just before 4PM Friday has died.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, they were called to a mobile home park along coastal Way which is just off of Memorial park Road in Lancaster. Once they arrived, official say they saw bystanders trying to revive a 10 year old boy, found laying on the ground in between two mobile home parks suffering from a gunshot wound(s). Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services transported the child to the Medical University of South Carolina – Lancaster Medical Center where they say he later died.

Deputies say they are now investigating the incident as a homicide, and have interviewed people in the area in an effort to gather more information as to what may have led to the deadly incident.

Authorities say at this point, they do not have any suspects in custody, but say the shooting does not appear to be random. Officials say the 10 year old boy lived nearby and investigators are trying to figure out if the child was the intended target.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday.